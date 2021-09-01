Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 23 – 29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STEP BY STEP

A 60-year-old woman from the 6400 block of Stefani Drive followed these simple steps for getting her purse stolen overnight before 7:50 a.m. Aug. 25: 1) Leave the garage door open. 2) Leave the backdoor unlocked. 3) Leave the purse alone.

23 Monday

Incomplete online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 12:51 p.m.: A person (age and gender not provided) who was accused of soliciting without a permit in the 4600 block of Allencrest Lane.

Reported at 4:40 p.m.: A theft at a 59-year-old man’s home in the 6200 block of Dykes Way.

24 Tuesday

Before 5:48 p.m., a prowler working the 5700 block of Stanford Avenue took contents from a 54-year-old Plano man’s vehicle.

25 Wednesday

Arrested at 4:09 a.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

Overnight before 7:46 a.m., an intruder rummaged through a vehicle and snagged a purse from a 36-year-old woman’s home in the 6400 block of Prestonshire Lane.

Before 12:47 p.m., a robber tried to use a gun to take an 82-year-old man’s watch at NorthPark Center.

26 Thursday

Stolen overnight before 8:43 a.m.: property from a 54-year-old woman’s vacant house in the 6700 block of Orchid Lane.

Vandalized before 6:02 p.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 8:10 p.m.: A charlatan used a 41-year-old Grand Prairie man’s credit card at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

27 Friday

A reckless and cowardly motorist fled on foot before 3:45 a.m. after a “minor” wreck in the 4800 block of LBJ Freeway.

Burglarized before 9:20 a.m.: a 28-year-old woman’s vehicle at an office in the 12000 block of Park Central Drive.

Reported at 9:27 a.m.: a UFO (better make that a UTO). The unidentified thrown object damaged a 32-year-old woman vehicle in the 5300 block of West University Boulevard.

Before 1:34 p.m., a shoplifter took merchandise from Paper Affair Stationery in the 5700 block of West Lovers Lane.

Stolen before 4:43 p.m.: a 27-year-old Plano woman’s vehicle from the Preston Valley Shopping Center.

Reported at 8:31 p.m.: A charlatan used a 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman’s credit card at Preston Center on Aug. 26.

28 Saturday

Before 2:51 a.m., a vandal broke a 28-year-old man’s window in the 12000 block of Coit Road.

Stolen before 5:24 p.m.: a 19-year-old Mesquite man’s vehicle from the Lincoln Centre Dallas Hilton at LBJ Freeway and North Dallas Tollway.

29 Sunday

Overnight before 9:04 a.m., a vandal used an unidentified object to break a window at Take 5 Oil Change on Forest Lane near Central Expressway.

Arrested at 3:08 a.m.: a 51-year-old man accused of driving drunk with an invalid license in the 7800 block of Inwood Road.

Before 9:30 a.m., a burglar stole from SmokII Monkey at Forest Lane and White Rock Creek.