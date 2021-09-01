State Fair of Texas Grant Cycle Opens for Fall 2021

The State Fair of Texas 2021 grant cycle is open.

Last year, in addition to the core three grant categories: capacity building for nonprofits, economic development, and educational programming, the State Fair added a new category for social and racial justice. The new category works with partners who specifically address the effects of systemic racism within the criminal justice system, employment, food insecurity, transportation, and education sectors including advocacy. Nonprofit organizations in the South Dallas/Fair Park neighborhood serving residents in ZIP codes 75210, 75215, 75223, and 75228 are welcome to apply. Applications can be submitted through September 17. Summer funding is intended to resume in 2022.

“I’m so excited that despite our inability to host the State Fair of Texas last year, we have remained committed to ensuring that our local community-based organizations receive the support they need to continue the great work they provide daily,” said State Fair of Texas Vice President of Community Affairs and Strategic Alliances, Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, so many of these organizations have not stopped working, serving, and impacting lives. There are so many amazing organizations in our area that are making a difference and we are glad to partner with them in their work through the grants and sponsorships we award. This year will be even more competitive due to our limited resources but our commitment to support South Dallas has not been altered or delayed because of this.”

Applications will be reviewed by a committee composed of State Fair of Texas board members and community members with expertise in nonprofit and grant review processes. Applicants are selected according to their alignment with the Fair’s focus on capacity building, economic development, education, and social and racial justice targeting its neighboring ZIP codes.

Criteria for approval assesses the program’s impact in the South Dallas area, collaborations with other local entities, program design along with its implementation and evaluation methods, and overall sustainability of the program. Those receiving funding will allocate the money strategically to build stronger communities in the South Dallas/Fair Park neighborhoods.

Since the creation of the Community Affairs and Strategic Alliances department in 2016, the fair has invested more than $2.1 million in support of many great initiatives, sponsorships, and partnerships within the South Dallas/Fair Park area. Along with offering financial resources, the State Fair of Texas has connected with more than 200 local organizations to foster community, form partnerships, develop and support initiatives that seek to make a positive impact, with more than 70,000 people being served in the year 2020.

To apply for a grant, visit the State Fair’s website.