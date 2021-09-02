Chae Marsh Launches Kickstarter for Company Ring-Along

Chae Marsh, a Park Cities mom, launched the Kickstarter for her company Ring-Along last week. The campaign will end Sept. 25.

Frustrated by inadequate bag organizers, she noticed a gap in the market for bag organizers that were both functional and fashionable. To close the gap, she created Ring-Along, which allows users to customize their bag organization system.

Ring-Along is comprised of different-sized pouches fitted with spring-hinged rings that can be easily conjoined, attached to your bag, or transformed into a bag by adding a strap of your choosing.

The pouches come in four sizes and materials, allowing you to mix and match to create your bag organizational system based on your preferences and personal items. All pouches have a gold zipper and spring-hinged ring, and come in materials like clear, black mesh, white embossed vegan leather, and black vegan leather. Sizes offered range from small to extra large.











PHOTO: Courtesy Ring-Along

Her Kickstarter campaign offers incentives for people who pledge certain amounts of money, such as one Ring-Along set if you pledge $79.

“It would mean the world to me to bring my products to life,” said Marsh. “Not only to help others, but also to honor my parents’ legacy by continuing to live the American Dream!”

The campaign, which can be found here, launched Aug. 25 and will run until Sept. 25. More information can be found at ring-along.com or on Instagram, @ringalong.

Learn more about Chae Marsh in the October issue of Park Cities People.