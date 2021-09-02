Gallery: Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Announcement Weekend

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League introduced the 2021-2022 debutantes during Announcement Weekend festivities held May 27- May 30. The weekend marked the official start of a season of events culminating with the 36th Presentation Ball, which will be held February 12, 2022.

The weekend began with the announcement party at Stanley Korshak on Thursday evening, May 27. On Friday morning, May 28, Stanley Korshak hosted a couture gown show which was followed with an evening mixer at Mattito’s. On Sunday, May 30th, an afternoon reception was held at Etro in Highland Park Village.

The Honorary Chair for the 2022 Presentation Ball is Sherwood Wagner, a longtime supporter of the DSO and the Dallas community. The Presentation Ball Chair is Elizabeth Gambrell and DSOL President is Venise Stuart.