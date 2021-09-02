Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Sept. 3-5

Planning some house-hunting this weekend? We’ve curated a list of great open houses in the Preston Hollow area and the Park Cities to check out.

Friday

6140 Deloache Ave., Dallas. Sitting on a lush half-acre lot, this elegant Preston Hollow home boasts high-end finishes throughout. It was designed with a kitchen perfect for the gourmand, with top-of-the-line appliances and a spacious island. The owner’s suite has dual spa-like baths and direct access to the backyard. Six bedrooms/six-and-a-half bathrooms. $4,370,340. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday

3823 Princess Lane, Dallas. This entertainer’s dream sits in the sought-after Disney streets, with heavy mid-century modern influences punctuating this ranch-style home. An expansive living space includes a study with built-ins, a soaring fireplace, and a great room. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a SubZero fridge. Five bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $1 million. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open houses: Saturday and Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.

3635 Asbury St., University Park. Two blocks from Highland Park Middle School and an easy walk to SMU, this home offers open living spaces with large windows. An open kitchen overlooks a breakfast area and a second living area. Three bedrooms/two-and-a-half bathrooms. $795,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3728 Alta Vista Lane, Dallas. Located within walking distance to the Northaven Trail and Northaven Park, this updated home is also just minutes to the members-only Glen Cove Swim Club. The ranch-style home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and plenty of room for entertaining. Four bedrooms/three bathrooms. $880,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open houses: Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m.

Sunday

4045 Glenwick Lane, University Park. See this rare one-story SHM Architects-designed home, with perfect proportions and timeless finishes brought to life by builder Ed Jarrett. The kitchen boasts a SubZero refrigerator and wine fridge, Viking stove, two pantries, and more. A second story can easily be added with the existing plans by the original architect. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $2.99 million. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4114 Lovers Lane, University Park. This completely renovated end unit townhome boasts a spacious family room with a fireplace, and a kitchen with brand new cabinets, appliances, quartz countertops, and a movable center island. Four bedrooms/three bathrooms. $1,399,000. Schools: Hyer Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

7630 Mason Dells Dr., Dallas. This stunning transitional sits on a hilltop overlooking the Jan Mar neighborhood. The floor plan boasts two living areas, a game room, and an open kitchen offering professional series appliances and stone counters. A serene primary suite has a marble spa-like bath. Five bedrooms/four-and-half baths. $1.95 million. Schools: Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

6408 Pemberton Dr., Dallas. This updated Georgian boasts large living spaces for entertaining and family life. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in tons of natural light. The home has three full floors with living areas on the first level and a game, play, or media room on the third level. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,799,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

5924 Waggoner Dr., Dallas. Looking for a family home on a quiet street? This exquisite Mediterranean home was constructed of large-cut Leuders limestone and boasts a newly-remodeled primary en-suite bathroom. The kitchen offers a butler’s pantry, wet bar, pot filler, stainless steel gas stove, double ovens, and a SubZero refrigerator. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. $2.59 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.