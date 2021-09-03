Hall of Famer Mary Clare Finney Supports Salvation Army, Equest

The 2021 Hall of Fame honoree Mary Clare Finney was named to the 10 Best Dressed list in 2013, 2014, and 2016. She served as chair of the Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed luncheon in 2015 and remains active with the Crystal Charity Ball Committee. She also supports the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, Baylor Scott & White, and Equest.

What clothing items helped get you through the last year?

At the beginning of last year, I only had two pairs of tennis shoes, both for exercise. Now I have several stylish pairs to wear with my “active leisurewear.” Who knew that Gucci, Chanel, Fendi, Stella McCartney, and Alexander McQueen all made tennis shoes that I could get at Neiman’s?

What are you most proud of having accomplished last year?

Moving our office to a new location, retaining all employees, and growing our business during a very uncertain year.

What stores helped get you through the last year?

Any store that delivered.

What are you most excited for in regards to Dallas philanthropy in 2021?

It will be exciting to once again visit the beneficiaries of Crystal Charity Ball and to be able to thank in person our generous donors.