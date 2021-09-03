Herb’s House Coffee + Company Debuts Coffee Truck

Herb’s House Coffee + Company debuted the ‘Herbster,’ a coffee truck fashioned from a remodeled vintage 1967 Citroen HY van, this summer.

The Herbster is in front of the shop at 5622 Dyer Street was retrofitted with brewing equipment to offer drive-thru or walk-up service to customers and is also available to rent for events.

Herb’s House serves coffees from Cultivar and Lola Savannah as well as a food menu that consists of sandwiches, soups, salads, breakfast tacos, oatmeal, and more. Their honey and lavender lattes are among the popular summer drinks.

“The unique ability to serve both types of clientele, those who wish to stay in their car, pay with the Herb’s House app or a card, get the complete drive-thru experience and those who would rather step up to the counter and order, is a really distinctive feature for Dallas,” Kent Stainback, owner of Herb’s House Coffee + Company. “We started thinking and looking and we said ‘in these difficult times, how do we make people happy, how do we uplift people, so we found this cute van in Europe and we bought it and they sent it over and we decided to make it the Herbster.”

Stainback, who’s also the founder of the real estate firm the Stainback Organization, said spaces in the coffee shop are also available to rent, including a ‘board room’ with a conference table, TV, and whiteboard, a ‘work zone’ room with a table, couch, and TV, a ‘think tank’ room with a table, TV, and couches, and a patio. The entire venue, which boasts more than 3,500 square feet and seating for more than 130 is also available to rent for $200 per hour, according to the coffee house’s website.

“Since I was in the real estate business, I knew that people wanted conference rooms to rent because everybody’s looking for space,” Stainback said.

For more information, visit Herb’s House Coffee + Company’s website.