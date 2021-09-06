House of the Month: 4201 Versailles Avenue

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including this pristine corner lot, situated atop one of Highland Park’s most sought-after blocks. Its immaculate resort-style backyard, fitted with an outdoor fireplace, Texas-sized pool, and fully covered patio area, make this a true entertainer’s dream home. Inside, this stunning English Tudor features inlaid hardwood floors, incredibly detailed woodwork, and oversized formals fit for holiday celebrations. The kitchen is equipped with custom Alder cabinets, stainless Viking appliances, a large island with plenty of bar seating, tumbled marble backsplash, and a spacious walk-in pantry. The first-floor primary suite has plenty of space for two, including double vanities, a large walk-in closet, and a separate tub and shower. Explore even more luxuries from the wine room to the state-of-the-art media room, gym, and game room.





