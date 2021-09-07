Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Camilla

NorthPark Center

The Australian luxury fashion brand is known for vibrant prints and, of course, swimwear. The new boutique on the mall’s first floor is the brand’s third in the U.S. — after Miami and Costa Mesa, California.

Forget Me Not

Shops at Highland Park

Amy Mitchell merged her embroidery business with friend Betty Collins’ interior design business to create this gift shop, bakery, and bistro with Becky Nelson. The latter ran Le Gourmet Baking, known for custom shortbread cookies carried at Neiman Marcus.

Wildlike

Shops at Highland Park

The piercing studio and jewelry shop — a sister company to jewelry brand Ylang 23, peddles its in-house jewelry brand, pieces from Ylang 23, and piercing lines from Pamela Love, Maria Tash, BVLA, and others. Also offered: jewelry changeouts, deep cleanings, and consultations.

COMING

Malai Kitchen

Preston Center

This fall, the Thai and Vietnamese eatery will open its fourth Dallas-Fort Worth location in the former Bartaco space with interior dining for 115 guests, a 22-seat bar, and a 28-seat air-conditioned patio with a fire pit.

Palmer’s Hot Chicken. (PHOTO: Kathy Tran)

Palmer’s Hot Chicken

12300 Inwood Road

The Nashville hot chicken concept, which also has a Hillside Village location, will open this winter in a 2,800-square-foot space with indoor dining plus a patio with jumbo-sized games such as Jenga and Connect 4.

Peter Millar

Highland Park Village

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based brand specializes in luxury sportswear, seasonal essentials, sophisticated classics, casually refined tailored clothing, and accessories.

Rolex

Highland Park Village

The Swiss watch manufacturer is opening a new boutique, operated by Bachendorf’s, in a two-story salon space slated to open early fall between Bistro 31 and Bluemercury.

Van Cleef & Arpels

Highland Park Village

The French luxury jewelry, watch, and perfume brand leaving Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center will open in September in the 2,600-square-foot, two-story space next to Trina Turk.

MOVING

Lane Florist

Snider Plaza

The longtime Snider Plaza flower shop isn’t leaving the shopping center. It opens in September next to Nekter Juice Bar.