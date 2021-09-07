Comings and Goings
NOW OPEN
Camilla
NorthPark Center
The Australian luxury fashion brand is known for vibrant prints and, of course, swimwear. The new boutique on the mall’s first floor is the brand’s third in the U.S. — after Miami and Costa Mesa, California.
Forget Me Not
Shops at Highland Park
Amy Mitchell merged her embroidery business with friend Betty Collins’ interior design business to create this gift shop, bakery, and bistro with Becky Nelson. The latter ran Le Gourmet Baking, known for custom shortbread cookies carried at Neiman Marcus.
Wildlike
Shops at Highland Park
The piercing studio and jewelry shop — a sister company to jewelry brand Ylang 23, peddles its in-house jewelry brand, pieces from Ylang 23, and piercing lines from Pamela Love, Maria Tash, BVLA, and others. Also offered: jewelry changeouts, deep cleanings, and consultations.
COMING
Malai Kitchen
Preston Center
This fall, the Thai and Vietnamese eatery will open its fourth Dallas-Fort Worth location in the former Bartaco space with interior dining for 115 guests, a 22-seat bar, and a 28-seat air-conditioned patio with a fire pit.
Palmer’s Hot Chicken
12300 Inwood Road
The Nashville hot chicken concept, which also has a Hillside Village location, will open this winter in a 2,800-square-foot space with indoor dining plus a patio with jumbo-sized games such as Jenga and Connect 4.
Peter Millar
Highland Park Village
The Raleigh, North Carolina-based brand specializes in luxury sportswear, seasonal essentials, sophisticated classics, casually refined tailored clothing, and accessories.
Rolex
Highland Park Village
The Swiss watch manufacturer is opening a new boutique, operated by Bachendorf’s, in a two-story salon space slated to open early fall between Bistro 31 and Bluemercury.
Van Cleef & Arpels
Highland Park Village
The French luxury jewelry, watch, and perfume brand leaving Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center will open in September in the 2,600-square-foot, two-story space next to Trina Turk.
MOVING
Lane Florist
Snider Plaza
The longtime Snider Plaza flower shop isn’t leaving the shopping center. It opens in September next to Nekter Juice Bar.