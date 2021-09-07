Dallas To Spray for Mosquitos Tuesday, Wednesday

A mosquito sample in Dallas has tested positive for the West Nile Virus. Weather permitting, the areas described below are scheduled for mosquito control spraying on Tuesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 8 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 5700 block of Meletio Lane 75230: Harvest Hill Road on the north, Dallas North Tollway on the west, Preston Road on the east, and Forest Lane on the south.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 6100 block of Royal Crest Drive 75230: Preston Haven Drive on the north, Jamestown Road on the west, Edgemere Road on the east, and Tulip Lane on the south.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 6600 block of Duffield Drive 75248: Crestland Avenue on the north, Preston Road on the west, Hillcrest Road on the east, and Saint Anne Street on the south.

Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 11400 block of Park Central Place: Forest Lane on the north, St. Michael Drive on the west, North Central Expressway on the east, Royal Lane and on the south.