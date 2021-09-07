Lighthouse Artspace, Immersive Van Gogh Dallas Partners with The Stewpot’s Art Program

Immersive Van Gogh, an experiential celebration of the work of renowned post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh, is partnering with The Stewpot and its signature art program.

The Immersive Van Gogh exhibition is located in the 65,000 square foot Lighthouse Artspace Dallas at 507 S. Harwood Street. The Stewpot is a nonprofit that provides services for homeless and at-risk individuals. Since its founding in downtown, the Stewpot has served more than 8 million meals, as well as opportunities including its art program and gallery.

“The Stewpot is a long-respected community leader in serving and feeding the local homeless and at-risk community in Downtown Dallas,” said Mark Shedletsky, co-producer of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. “As our neighbor in the East Quarter, they further empower their community through creativity with an Art Program, which perfectly aligns with Impact Museum’s values to support local organizations and individuals. We look forward to a long relationship together. Lighthouse Artspace is thrilled to be a part of the Downtown Dallas Community and the greater Dallas Ft. Worth Metroplex as a whole.”

The retail gift shop inside Lighthouse Artspace includes a gallery with a collection of about a dozen rotating paintings created by the artists and program participants from The Stewpot.

“Both Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums are proud to partner with such a worthwhile organization in Dallas and support the Stewpot artists, helping to share their work and creativity with our patrons,” said Donna Mastropasqua, head of social impact at Impact Museums.

Painting sales and donations are made inside the retail store with 100% of sales going directly to these individual artists. To date, thousands of dollars of artwork has been sold benefitting these Stewpot artists directly.

“The artists of The Stewpot are thrilled to show their work in the gift shop inside Lighthouse Artspace Dallas,” said Betty Heckman, Director of Enrichment Programs at The Stewpot. “The partnership is a win-win for both the artists who showcase and sell their work, and the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit patrons who get to share the level of talent our artists have. We are grateful to Lighthouse Artspace Dallas for this opportunity and partnership.”

Tickets for the exhibition are available on this website. For more information about The Stewpot, visit their website.