Dallas ISD Earns Art Education Award

The Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) announced the 40 winners of the 2021 District of Distinction Award this month, and among the list of honorees is Dallas ISD.

The districts received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connects learners to their community and beyond.

TAEA is the leading advocate for the visual arts in the state. This is the third year that TAEA is honoring districts that meet its rigorous criteria.

“This is a tremendous recognition of the talented student and teacher artists throughout Dallas ISD,” said Tim Linley, executive director of Academic Enrichment with the district. “Designation as a TAEA District of Distinction places Dallas ISD’s Visual Arts program in the top four percent of school districts in the state. Dallas ISD is the largest school district by far to have earned this recognition. Here in Dallas, we’ve always known that our student and teacher artists are simply the best. Now the rest of the state knows it too!”

For the 2021 award, more than 1,100 districts were eligible to apply. Each district submitted documentation showing their work from a 14-point rubric over the 2020-2021 school year. The 40 districts honored are in the top 4% in art education in the state.

“Dallas ISD has set a high standard for visual arts advocacy, integrated visual arts curriculum, encouraged creativity, community participation and student growth,” said Stacia Gower, Chair of the Administration and Supervision Division of TAEA. “The past school year, educators faced a great many challenges associated with constantly changing guidelines and instruction procedures as well as participation in contest and visual art events. It is a true testament to our visual art educators’ skill, dedication, and flexibility that the quality of their programs continued strong and comprehensive.”

The districts will be honored at the TAEA Administration and Supervision Division meeting and during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly on Nov. 5.