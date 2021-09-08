HPISD: Accident Caused Lockdown Measures At HPHS

Highland Park ISD chief of staff Jon Dahlander said the lockdown system at Highland Park High School was accidentally activated Wednesday morning.

Dahlander added that students and staff were safe.

First responders from the University Park Police Department and the Highland Park Department of Public Safety helped with the ensuing investigation and the cause was determined to be accidental activation of the lockdown system, he said. The all-clear was issued around 10:30 a.m.

University Park Assistant Chief of Police John Ball said officers were called to the high school around 10 a.m. Wednesday and eight of their officers responded.

HPDPS Lt. Jessica Russell said their department had 12 officers respond and they cleared the scene at 11:07 a.m.

There had also been a ‘false trip’ of lockdown measures at Highland Park High School back in January of 2020.

