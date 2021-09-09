HP To Spray For Mosquitoes Thursday-Saturday

The town of Highland Park will conduct nightly mosquito ground spraying measures Sept. 9-11 east of Preston Road because of a positive West Nile Virus case in one trap on the east side of town.

The spraying will start at 10 p.m. and end no later than 5 a.m., weather permitting.

The town asks residents that observe any standing water in public areas or on private property to notify the town by calling 214-521-4161 or making the report on the HP4U Resident Connection.

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has reported one West Nile Virus related death in 2021 compared to six for 2020 and one for 2019.

“Even though our attention seems to be on COVID-19, we cannot let our guard down against West Nile Virus,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS director.

DCHHS recommends using insect repellents containing DEET, wearing long, loose, light-colored clothing when outdoors, draining or treating all standing water around homes or workplaces, and limiting time outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.