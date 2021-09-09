Meal Pack Event Seeks To Turn 9/11 Anniversary Into Day of Service

The 9/11 Day organization, a nonprofit which seeks to turn the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks into a day of service, is partnering with Communities Foundation of Texas to host a meal pack event for the North Texas Food Bank.

The 9/11 Day organization is hosting large-scale meal pack events in 11 cities across the country, including Dallas, where volunteers will gather at the Hilton Anatole beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, with two-hour shifts continuing throughout the day, to pack 200,000 meals for the North Texas Food Bank.

“The goal of turning 9/11 Day into one of service that benefits those in need is inspiring and we appreciate being a beneficiary of this effort,” North Texas Food Bank President and CEO Trisha Cunningham said. “We thank all the volunteers who are coming together to make this a day of positive impact on our country.”

To register for the event and see which shifts have volunteer slots available, visit this website. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and masks are required to participate.

9/11 Day is partnering with Kids Around the World and the Pack Shack to manage the food packing operations for the Dallas Meal Pack for 9/11 Day.