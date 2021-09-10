Friday, September 10, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Pixabay
Faith Life Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Faith Friday: Worship Under the Oak At Westminster Presbyterian Church

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Westminster Presbyterian Church will have their first outdoor worship service for the fall on Sunday. 

Worship will begin at 10 a.m. at the church at 8200 Devonshire Drive. The service will honor the incoming Westminster Kindergarteners and present them with Bibles, as well as a Blessing of the Backpacks for all students and teachers, and a recognition of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. 

After worship, the south wing of the church campus will be open for a ‘sneak peek’ of the renovation project.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *