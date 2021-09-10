Faith Friday: Worship Under the Oak At Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church will have their first outdoor worship service for the fall on Sunday.

Worship will begin at 10 a.m. at the church at 8200 Devonshire Drive. The service will honor the incoming Westminster Kindergarteners and present them with Bibles, as well as a Blessing of the Backpacks for all students and teachers, and a recognition of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

After worship, the south wing of the church campus will be open for a ‘sneak peek’ of the renovation project.