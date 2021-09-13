7/4/1930 – 9/8/2021

Lindalyn is in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2021, as a granddaughter read her the 23rd Psalm. She had suffered a stroke six days earlier. Lindalyn Bennett Adams, a Dallas community leader and champion of historic preservation, was born on July 4, 1930. She is preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Lanette Bennett, and the love of her life, her husband, Dr. Reuben H. Adams (Rube), to whom she was married for 51 years.

Lindalyn attended Bradfield Elementary, Highland Park Junior High, Highland Park High School, and SMU, where she met Rube. She followed Rube to Duke University Medical School, and they returned to Dallas to be married on September 10, 1949. Rube was called Home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2000. After almost 21 years, they are finally together again in Heaven!

After Rube’s passing, Lindalyn joined the Baylor Health Care Foundation. She was instrumental in starting the annual Celebrating Women Luncheon, which has raised over $35MM to help women diagnosed with breast cancer.

The number of Lindalyn’s awards and accomplishments is far too long to list, but here are a few: Linz Award winner, the Distinguished Alumni Award from both Highland Park High School and Southern Methodist University, YWCA Centennial Award, Texas Award for Historic Preservation, John Neely Bryan Award of Dallas County for Historic Preservation, Ruth Lester Award of Texas Historical Commission, DAR Medal of Honor, Kappa Kappa Gamma Distinguished Alumni, Outstanding County Commission Chairman – three times, Founders Cup of Dallas County Heritage Society, Ima Hogg Historical Achievement Award of University of Texas American History Center, Sesquicentennial Award of Dallas County, Lifetime Achievement Award of the Junior League of Dallas, Downtown Dallas Renaissance Award by Neiman Marcus, Virginia Chandler Dykes Leadership Award of Texas Women’s University and an award named after her, the Lindalyn Award of Baylor Health Care System.

She was one of the three founders of La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas. Lindalyn preserved the historic Aldridge House as President of the DCMS Medical Alliance. It has been identified as one of only three significant residential properties in Dallas. In addition, she served as Chairman of the Junior League of Dallas Ball and the Crystal Charity Ball.

Lindalyn spearheaded three projects that changed the landscape in Dallas forever: i) She partnered with Conover Hunt and worked tirelessly for years to create the Sixth Floor Museum in the Texas School Book Depository at Dealey Plaza. The assassination of President John F. Kennedy had left a terrible scar on the City of Dallas, and Lindalyn was hesitant to take on such a controversial project, but in the end, she and many other City leaders felt it had to be done. As a result, more than 400,000 people visit the Sixth Floor Museum every year. ii) Lindalyn was instrumental in creating Old City Park, now known as Heritage Village, just south of Downtown Dallas. Heritage Village allows visitors to learn the history of Dallas and North Central Texas through its collection of historic buildings and furnishings. iii) She was key in the restoration and preservation of the Old Red Courthouse in Downtown Dallas, and in 2020 the Dallas County Commissioners honored her efforts by unveiling a portrait of Lindalyn that hangs in Old Red today.

One memorable story emanated from Rube and Lindalyn’s favorite vacation spot, Caneel Bay on St. John. While there in 1982, they met a young couple on the beach, and that evening, while waiting in line to be seated at dinner, the Maitre De told their friend he needed a jacket. While dining together, Lindalyn asked the young man what he did, and he said he was with a group called Genesis. Her reply was, “That’s wonderful; we have a son who’s with Campus Crusade for Christ”! That started a 40-year friendship with Phil Collins, whose next album was titled No Jacket Required! Rube and Lindalyn attended two of Phil’s weddings in London and Switzerland and were “backstage groupies” at many of Phil’s concerts.

Lindalyn was driven by giving back to the community in so many worthwhile ways. She was a hard-charging dynamo who relentlessly worked as a supporter and often as the lead fundraiser for each organization she touched. There are many stories of hard-nosed businessmen in Dallas dreading to meet with her knowing they were about to donate more money than they had planned because it was difficult to say no to Lindalyn Adams!

She will be sorely missed by all but especially by her loving family. However, we are comforted by the fact that we know her personal relationship with Jesus Christ has guaranteed Lindalyn a home in Heaven, adorned with many rewards from the Heavenly Father, which she so richly deserves.

Lindalyn is survived by her sister Ida Bess Howes of Round Top, three sons, ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren: son Richard Adams of Waco; son Charlie Adams and his wife Alice of Dallas and their children, Megan and her husband Beau Brooks with children McCarty and Finn; MacKenzie and her husband Benjamin Carpenter with children Mary Margaret, Carrie, Betty and Alice Ann; Lindsay Adams; Chase Adams; Carlton Adams; and Kristen and her husband Patrick Thornhill with son Peter; son William (Bill) Adams and his wife Andrea of Waco with their children Will, Grace Marie, Annaliese, and John; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Angels who made Lindalyn’s life easier, especially after losing Rube: Odell Marsh (deceased), Margo Martinez, Sherene Pero, and Gwendalyn White, who drove her to and from Baylor for years. Yes, Gwendalyn drove Lindalyn!

Lindalyn and Rube cherished their friendships with so many wonderful Dallasites, and you know who you are. We also want to thank all the amazing people at the Baylor Health Care Foundation who gave Lindalyn the opportunity to work alongside them for the last 20 years. And to Andrea’s mother, Sharon Henderson, thank you for praying nightly with Lindalyn, which gave her great peace and comfort. And a special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Parkland Hospital who comforted her in her last days.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Family graveside service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 7405 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas 75225. A Celebration of Lindalyn’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, 3821 University Blvd., Dallas 75205. Due to COVID, the celebration will also be live-streamed starting at 11 a.m. at www.hppres.org. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, and if you feel so moved, donations may be made in Lindalyn’s honor to the Baylor Health Care Foundation, the Sixth Floor Museum, or Highland Park Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements by Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 W. Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75225.