11/12/1948 – 9/7/2021

Ann Bellamy Smith passed away peacefully in the arms of her family at UT Clements Hospital on September 7, 2021. Born on November 12, 1948, she grew up in Knoxville, Iowa, where she enjoyed a wonderful upbringing with four younger siblings: Betsy, Sally, Sue, and Tom. Her father, James Marshall Bellamy, a decorated World War II veteran, was a local banker and respected lifelong resident. He was the inspiration for Ann’s quick wit and sense of humor. Her mother, Shirley Johnson Bellamy, raised a great family, instilling her passion for music and good humor in each Bellamy child.

Ann graduated at the top of her high school class and moved on to Colorado College, where she met her husband, Bob Smith. They were married in 1973 and enjoyed nearly 50 years of total devotion to each other and a lot of fun together.

After a brief stint as an English teacher, she moved to Dallas and served as a flight attendant at Braniff Airways for seven years before retiring to raise her family. Ann loved many things — waterskiing, Gull Lake, Minnesota, music, crosswords, writing, but nothing more than family time. She rose to any occasion to spend quality time with her children and their spouses: Sarah and Carl Williams, Marshall and Beth Smith and Gardner and Amanda Smith, and she had boundless affection for her “perfect” grandchildren: Bobby, Sutton, Bellamy, Presley, and Stella.

A short column is profoundly inadequate in describing the remarkable impact she had on her loved ones; ordinarily, she would have helped us edit this. She was edgy, conscientious, brilliant, witty, and gritty to the end. Ann was one of the most loving people the world has seen. She never complained, and she delighted in brightening the day of those around her. Her family and friends are heartbroken to lose her early but are heartened to know Ann is thriving in Heaven, probably holding court and talking about her family.

A service was held on Friday, September 17, at 3 p.m. at St. Michael’s and All Angels Church in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to the Mayo Clinic, 4500 San Pablo Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32224 with “Dr. Zbigniew Wszolek – CSF1R Research” in the memo line.