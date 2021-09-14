‘Friendraiser’ Helps Bryan’s House

Incoming chair Lisa Petty hosted the Jubilee Society of Bryan’s House 2021-2022 Season Kickoff Friendraiser at Elizabeth W Boutique on Oak Lawn Avenue.

Guests on July 18 learned more about the Jubilee Society, shopped Elizabeth W Boutique and Deborah Gaspar Jewelry, and enjoyed champagne and Amor y Queso mini cheese boards. Elizabeth W Boutique and Deborah Gaspar donated a portion of sales from the event to Bryan’s House.

The Jubilee Society is a group of Ambassadors dedicated to the Bryan’s House belief that: “Every Child with Special Needs Deserves to Thrive. No Matter What.”

This fun-loving group helps Bryan’s House change trajectories for children with special needs and their families through hosting events, donation drives, and interactive volunteer opportunities. Visit Bryan’s House to learn more.

Martha Lumatete, Teresa Heidt, and Mary King-Moore

Deborah Gaspar, Rhonda Sargent Chambers, Abi Erickson-Torres, and Nancy Franks

Rhonda Sargent Chambers and Elizabeth Ward Creel

Robin Brant, Lisa Petty, and Amber LaFrance

Jennifer Burge and Teresa Heidt

Amber LaFrance and Lisa Petty

Elizabeth W Boutique

Elizabeth W Boutique (Photos: Thomas Garza Photography)