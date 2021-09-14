‘Friendraiser’ Helps Bryan’s House
Incoming chair Lisa Petty hosted the Jubilee Society of Bryan’s House 2021-2022 Season Kickoff Friendraiser at Elizabeth W Boutique on Oak Lawn Avenue.
Guests on July 18 learned more about the Jubilee Society, shopped Elizabeth W Boutique and Deborah Gaspar Jewelry, and enjoyed champagne and Amor y Queso mini cheese boards. Elizabeth W Boutique and Deborah Gaspar donated a portion of sales from the event to Bryan’s House.
The Jubilee Society is a group of Ambassadors dedicated to the Bryan’s House belief that: “Every Child with Special Needs Deserves to Thrive. No Matter What.”
This fun-loving group helps Bryan’s House change trajectories for children with special needs and their families through hosting events, donation drives, and interactive volunteer opportunities. Visit Bryan’s House to learn more.