North Texas Giving Day 2021: Chi Omega Christmas Market

Editor’s Note: As part of our coverage of North Texas Giving Day this year, we’ve invited nonprofits to pitch themselves to our readers.

Chi Omega Christmas Market has a long history of helping those in need, as one of Dallas’ longest-standing, most iconic holiday traditions. You may love to shop with our 200+ merchants, but did you know that our market has benefited hundreds of organizations in DFW? With your single donation on this North Texas Giving Day, you can help make dreams come true for 15 worthy organizations.

A dollar given to the Chi Omega Christmas Market supports all 15 of our beneficiaries: Bridge Breast Network, Braswell Child Development, City Square, Dallas Arboretum, DME Exchange of Dallas, Family Gateway, Grant Halliburton Foundation, Make-A-Wish, Mi Escuelita Preschool, Mommies in Need, New Friends New Life, Our Friends Place, PediPlace, Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, and Senior Source. These agencies go above and beyond when it comes to serving the most fragile communities in our city. Help us continue to support them during these stressful times when they are needed most.

The health and safety of our Market family – shoppers, merchants, beneficiaries, volunteers, and more – is always our top priority. We are so excited to be back together in person at Fair Park, now in the Automobile Building, from Nov 17-20. And last year’s virtual market was such a success that we are bringing it back as well. Join our virtual merchants for some online shopping from Nov 18-24. After a difficult 2020, our goal is to spread holiday cheer and raise much-needed funds for this year’s amazing beneficiaries. We do that through ticket sales, merchant fees, and generous donations from patrons like you. Thank you for your continued support of the Market!

Find the Chi Omega Christmas Market donation page here.