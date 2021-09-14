Tuesday, September 14, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 6-12

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DON’T WANT THAT

A thief left a box of ammunition taken from a home in the 4500 block of S. Versailles Avenue in a nearby alley around 9:31 a.m. Sept. 9.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 Monday

Arrested at 12:32 a.m.: a 27-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

7 Tuesday

Reported at 9:51 a.m.: a fraudster used the information of a man from the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive to apply for unemployment benefits.

Reported at 3:42 p.m.: a thief found easy pickings of a pistol that was left in a holster in the console of a Dodge pickup truck parked in the 4500 block of Westside Drive.

A sneaky swindler went to the Goyard store in Highland Park Village ostensibly to get a purse repaired but took a business card holder and left the store around 12:10 p.m.

A rogue broke several bottles of liquor and glasses in the back bar area of Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village at 4:20 p.m.

8 Wednesday

Arrested at 12:47 a.m.: a 31 year old for warrants in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive

Arrested at 12:47 a.m.: a 22-year-old man for warrants in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Arrested at 1:32 a.m.: a 55-year-old man for warrants at Mockingbird Lane and Auburndale Avenue.

A burglar got into a carport closet in the 4500 block of Versailles Avenue and took two Beretta pistols and a Wilson Combat pistol around 2 p.m.

10 Friday 

Arrested at 7:11 a.m.: a 27-year-old for a warrant in the 4500 block of Westside Drive.

A careless driver hit a Chevrolet Suburban that was parked in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue and failed to stop around 10:22 a.m.

11 Saturday

A robber approached five people walking in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue at 11:57 a.m. and demanded a replica Rolex watch, two iPhones, and a Louis Vuitton wallet at gunpoint and took the items before running to a waiting white sedan that sped away eastbound.

(READ: Authorities Investigate Armed Robberies in the Park Cities)

A vandal spray-painted the side of a GMC Arcadia parked in the 5400 block of Sewanee Lane at 4:10 p.m. 

12 Sunday

Arrested at 12:59 a.m.: a 42 year old for warrants in the 4300 block of Mockingbird Lane

An irresponsible driver hit a Lexus RX3 parked in a lot at Highland Park Village, scratching part of the car’s front bumper, and left without providing information before 2:16 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK 

7 Tuesday

A troublemaker damaged the hood of a Chevrolet Silverado in the 4300 block of Emerson Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

8 Wednesday

A juvenile at Highland Park High School in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue was found to have a vape suspected of containing THC at noon.

9 Thursday 

A scoundrel smashed the window of a GMC Sierra in the parking lot of Cafe Brazil in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway and took $24 and a pair of Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses at 9:34 p.m.

10 Friday

A shoplifter took about $3,925 worth of football trading cards from Triple Cards in Snider Plaza around 1:28 p.m. 

11 Saturday

Arrested at 7:52 p.m.: a 37-year-old woman for a warrant in the 8400 block of Preston Road

12 Sunday

A robber took a pair of AirPods at gunpoint from a woman walking in the 3600 block of Caruth Boulevard at 3:54 p.m. 

Arrested at 9:17 p.m.: a 33-year-old woman accused of assault causing serious bodily injury in the 3800 block of Bryn Mawr Drive

Arrested at 10 p.m.: a 30-year-old woman for a warrant in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *