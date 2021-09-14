Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 6-12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DON’T WANT THAT

A thief left a box of ammunition taken from a home in the 4500 block of S. Versailles Avenue in a nearby alley around 9:31 a.m. Sept. 9.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 Monday

Arrested at 12:32 a.m.: a 27-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

7 Tuesday

Reported at 9:51 a.m.: a fraudster used the information of a man from the 3200 block of St. Johns Drive to apply for unemployment benefits.

Reported at 3:42 p.m.: a thief found easy pickings of a pistol that was left in a holster in the console of a Dodge pickup truck parked in the 4500 block of Westside Drive.

A sneaky swindler went to the Goyard store in Highland Park Village ostensibly to get a purse repaired but took a business card holder and left the store around 12:10 p.m.

A rogue broke several bottles of liquor and glasses in the back bar area of Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village at 4:20 p.m.

8 Wednesday

Arrested at 12:47 a.m.: a 31 year old for warrants in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Arrested at 12:47 a.m.: a 22-year-old man for warrants in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Arrested at 1:32 a.m.: a 55-year-old man for warrants at Mockingbird Lane and Auburndale Avenue.

A burglar got into a carport closet in the 4500 block of Versailles Avenue and took two Beretta pistols and a Wilson Combat pistol around 2 p.m.

10 Friday

Arrested at 7:11 a.m.: a 27-year-old for a warrant in the 4500 block of Westside Drive.

A careless driver hit a Chevrolet Suburban that was parked in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue and failed to stop around 10:22 a.m.

11 Saturday

A robber approached five people walking in the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue at 11:57 a.m. and demanded a replica Rolex watch, two iPhones, and a Louis Vuitton wallet at gunpoint and took the items before running to a waiting white sedan that sped away eastbound.

(READ: Authorities Investigate Armed Robberies in the Park Cities)

A vandal spray-painted the side of a GMC Arcadia parked in the 5400 block of Sewanee Lane at 4:10 p.m.

12 Sunday

Arrested at 12:59 a.m.: a 42 year old for warrants in the 4300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

An irresponsible driver hit a Lexus RX3 parked in a lot at Highland Park Village, scratching part of the car’s front bumper, and left without providing information before 2:16 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

7 Tuesday

A troublemaker damaged the hood of a Chevrolet Silverado in the 4300 block of Emerson Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

8 Wednesday

A juvenile at Highland Park High School in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue was found to have a vape suspected of containing THC at noon.

9 Thursday

A scoundrel smashed the window of a GMC Sierra in the parking lot of Cafe Brazil in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway and took $24 and a pair of Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses at 9:34 p.m.

10 Friday

A shoplifter took about $3,925 worth of football trading cards from Triple Cards in Snider Plaza around 1:28 p.m.

11 Saturday

Arrested at 7:52 p.m.: a 37-year-old woman for a warrant in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

12 Sunday

A robber took a pair of AirPods at gunpoint from a woman walking in the 3600 block of Caruth Boulevard at 3:54 p.m.

Arrested at 9:17 p.m.: a 33-year-old woman accused of assault causing serious bodily injury in the 3800 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

Arrested at 10 p.m.: a 30-year-old woman for a warrant in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street.