North Texas Giving Day 2021: Dallas CASA

Last year, 1,028 Dallas County children were removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. They entered the protective care of the state and an overburdened and overwhelmed child welfare system straining to accommodate them. Sadly, more children are removed from unsafe homes every day in our community.

Thankfully, they don’t have to navigate this frightening and uncertain time alone. They are assigned Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers to walk alongside them. Dallas CASA volunteers advocate for services to help children heal from their abuse and support their educational needs, they help children stay connected to siblings and other family members and so much more. Most critically, they advocate in every way possible for safe, permanent homes where these children can thrive and meet their full potentials.

Supporting Dallas CASA on North Texas Giving Day means more children will have a CASA volunteer by their sides as they dream of safety and security. Your support tells these children they are seen, heard and valued not only to their families or Child Protective Services but to the broader community. Every child deserves their best chance.

As one teenager recently told the judge on her case, “My CASA is the only person who always – every single time – answers the phone when I call.”

Consider supporting Dallas CASA this North Texas Giving Day so more children who have been victims of abuse or neglect will have that one consistent, caring adult they can count on.

