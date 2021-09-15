Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept 6 – 12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: THIS WAS NO ACCIDENT

Reported at 6:50 p.m. Sept. 11: A mischief maker “intentionally” damaged a 47-year-old woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

6 Monday

Before 7:05 p.m., a burglar stole items from a storage shed at a 31-year-old man’s home in the 5400 block of Glenwick Lane.

Stolen before 9:06 p.m.: a 44-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

7 Tuesday

Before 1:41 p.m., thieves took a 45-year-old Mesquite man’s stuff from a vehicle at a home in the 4200 block of Melissa Lane.

Reported at 8:18 p.m.: A thief took the taillights off a 39-year-old man’s truck at a home in the 4600 block of Allencrest Lane.

8 Wednesday

Overnight before 7:14 a.m., a crook drove away with a vehicle belonging to a 70-year-old woman from the 12100 block of Elysian Court after convincing her to buy gift cards online from CVS.

Incomplete records didn’t include a reporting time for shoplifting from the GAP in Inwood Village.

Reported at 12:27 p.m.: A charlatan presented a forged check at the Chase Bank at Inwood Road and Lovers Lane.

Stolen before 6:42 p.m.: a 45-year-old Fort Worth man’s vehicle from Preston Center.

9 Thursday

Overnight before 9:03 a.m., a prowler didn’t need to do any damage to enter and remove contents from a Total Comfort Group HVAC service team vehicle at Preston Center.

Incomplete online records didn’t include reporting times for thefts from a Colleyville woman at The Shops at Bluffview on Northwest Highway and an Allen man at NorthPark Center nor vandalism at NorthPark Center.

10 Friday

Burglarized overnight before 7:42 a.m.: the vehicle of a 67-year-old woman from the 6500 block of Forestshire Drive.

Burglarized before 4:10 p.m.: a 35-year-old woman’s vehicle outside a home in the 6600 block of Greenwich Lane.

Before 4:36 p.m., a prowler removed contents from a 46-year-old Bay City woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

11 Saturday

Incomplete police records didn’t include reporting times for vandalism in the parking lot of apartments in the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane and a theft at a home in the 7200 block of Inwood Road.

Reported at 6:55 p.m.: a 77-year-old man from the 4800 block of West Amherst Avenue thinks he lost something at Home Depot.

Dispatched at 8:19 p.m., officers warned a “suspicious person” to not return to the CVS pharmacy in Preston Center.

Before 9:05 p.m., a security camera at a home in the 10400 block of Lennox Lane caught a would-be burglar in the driveway.

12 Sunday

Arrested at 8:46 a.m.: a 21-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6100 block of LBJ Freeway.

Arrested at 10:43 p.m.: a 32-year-old man of driving drunk without a license and proof of insurance in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.