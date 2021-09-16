Addison Sloane Art Exhibit Features Local Talent

The husband and wife team of Karl Chiao and Elaine Romero have concocted an exhibit of artists for the inaugural Addison Sloane Dallas Art Affair.

Chiao, the executive director of the Texas Historical Society, and Romero, an interior designer that goes by the moniker Addison Sloane for her artwork, will be joined by Rob Joyner, Daniela Pasqualini, Jessica Chaix, Julie Dailey, and Lavanya Challa.

Rob Joyner

Lavanya Challa

Julie Dailey

Daniela Pasqualini

Jessica Chaix PHOTOS: Courtesy Addison Sloane Dallas Art Affair

Romero has been a renowned interior designer and remodeler for more than 25 years. As of about six years ago, her clients started asking for art as part of their design. Not being able to find on the market what her clients wanted because of the bespoke nature of their requests, Romero decided to create the unique art pieces herself under the name Addison Sloane. Her clients liked them so much that she started doing more, and eventually was picked up by the store Talulah & Hess in Lakewood as a featured artist. In 2020, she decided that she would like to transition into becoming a full-time artist as that’s what she enjoyed doing the most – being creative.

Karl Chiao and Elaine Romero (PHOTO: Courtesy Karl Chiao)

Chiao, in addition to being the executive director of the Dallas Historical Society at the Hall of State in Fair Park, has vast experience in the business and non-profit world, having lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years.

Chiao has been very involved with various non-profits in Dallas, including serving on the Boards of Dallas Summer Musicals, Methodist Richardson Medical Center Foundation, and Dallas Historical Society. He has also served on the Advisory Councils of Mercury One Foundation, Dallas International Film Festival, UT Dallas Center For Vital Longevity, Dallas Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Sport Marketing Committee, EarthX Films, and Park Cities Quail Coalition.

To see the collection, which is viewable by appointment only after September 25 through Oct. 9, contact [email protected] or call 214-536-5552.