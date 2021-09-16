Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Sep. 18 and 19

Need a new house? We have plenty to choose from in this week’s look at open houses in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow areas.

Saturday

3709 Dorothy Ave., Dallas. Fabulous half duplex in the heart of Dallas and close to Highland Park Shopping Center. Three stories equipped with an elevator. Chef’s kitchen is a dream five-burner gas stove, built-in freezer fridge, double oven, microwave drawer. The kitchen is open to beautiful first-floor living and dining with a fireplace. The second floor includes the large primary suite with a fireplace and spa-like bath and an abundance of storage and a large living space. The third level has another large space with a wet bar that can be used for a game room, office, or workout room and a door leads to one of the two large rooftop terraces with beautiful views. Two bedrooms/two full baths/two half-baths. $725,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

3709 Dorothy Ave.

4529 N. Versailles Ave. PHOTOS: Ebby Halliday, Realtors/Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

4529 N Versailles Ave., Highland Park. This Highland Park Georgian gem on a large 60×155 lot is steps away from the magnificent Flippen-Versailles Park, Bradfield Elementary, and Highland Park Village. The open center hall has an abundance of light. The private study on the first floor has a full bath, gourmet kitchen with a stainless steel Viking Professional range, refrigerator, microwave, and warming drawer. The family room overlooks a gorgeous landscaped backyard with a spectacular Ann Sacks tiled saltwater pool with an outdoor Lynx grill. The oversized primary bedroom has his and her private baths and walk-in closets and balcony. Large private media or game room on the third floor. Five bedrooms/seven-and-a-half baths. $2,788,888. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1-3 p.m.

Sunday

PHOTO: Compass

6823 Mimosa Lane, Dallas. This beautiful home has absolutely everything — primary and guest rooms on the first floor, additional bedrooms upstairs, study or office, a second-floor media room with large living area and kitchen, second-floor playroom, screened porch for Texas entertaining, a chef’s kitchen with two dining areas, butler’s pantry, small wine cellar for your collection, two fireplaces, large living areas, formal dining and more. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half bathrooms. $1.7 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

4500 Belclaire Ave., Highland Park. This recently refreshed property built by Goff Custom Homes perched on a corner lot in Highland Park offers timeless architecture and a commanding presence. Impressive drive-up with front circle drive and beautiful landscaping leads to foyer entry flanked by split formal dining and living areas and a library. Gourmet island kitchen with natural stone counters, gas range, stainless appliances. A large great room with an antique beamed ceiling and fireplace is open to the breakfast area and has views of the pool. Screened loggia with wood burning fireplace opens to the backyard, pool, and glass-covered patio with a cooking area. The primary suite includes a sitting area, fireplace, marble master bathroom, and large closet. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths. $2.85 million. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

4500 Belclaire Ave.

3714 Van Ness Lane PHOTOS: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

3714 Van Ness Lane, Dallas. Midway Hollow at its best. Enter this light-filled home with an open floorplan and attention to detail at every turn. Wide planked white oak wood floors run throughout the first floor as well as the main bedroom and game room upstairs. The second floor houses a large living area plus two bedrooms with en-suite baths. This home was made for relaxing as well as entertaining with a large covered patio overlooking the yard with mature trees. So many amenities from Bertazzoni vintage oven, built-in refrigerator-freezer, custom cabinets, and more. Four bedroom/four bath. $1.05 million. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

12054 Lueders Lane, Dallas. Located on a lake with beautiful lake views, this one-story home is complete with an updated kitchen and baths, custom detailing, soaring ceilings, white oak flooring, and terrace views of the lake, fountains, and greenbelt. No cost was spared in updating the kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartzite surfaces, a Viking appliance suite, wine fridge, and an oversized island. Large windows flank the fireplace in the adjoining living room which accesses the covered terrace. The primary suite offers an updated bath, dual sinks, quartzite surfaces, a large walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. Two bedrooms/two baths. $995,000. Schools: Hamilton Park Pacesetter Magnet, Richardson High School, Bridgeway School at Green Oaks. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

12054 Lueders Lane

5656 N. Central Expy. Unit 205 PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International/Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

5656 North Central Expressway, Unit 205, Dallas. The Highland is a nine-story residential condo building, adjacent to the Highland Hotel with access to the pool, Exhale Spa, fitness center, party room, grill deck with two grills, conference room, courtyard with outdoor fireplace. The 2,147 square foot condo boasts a very open layout. Separate utility room and pantry in the kitchen. Two bedrooms/two-and-a-half baths. $598,000. Schools: Francisco Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Providence Christian School. Open house: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.