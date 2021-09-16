House of the Month: 1 Vanguard Way

Float above the everyday in this modern treehouse, designed by internationally acclaimed Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects. Situated within the sustainable-living enclave Urban Reserve, this mansion, simply put, is a work of art. The cantilevered design is stunning and practical, giving shade to the first two levels of this modern home and offering a nature-immersive living experience throughout. Ordered vertically, the third and main living level floats above the lower levels, showcasing an unmatched view of White Rock Creek Trail through the floor-to-ceiling, Low-E windows. A sleek, hanging rusted metal screen is the home’s most unique stylized detail — providing both privacy and welcome shade. Private guest quarters with two bedrooms occupy the ground floor, alongside a Japanese koi pond, while the second-floor features open outdoor living and dining. This home offers the perfect space for dinner parties and holiday gatherings of friends and family.









PHOTOS: Courtesy The Rhodes Group at Compass