Highland Park opened the District 13-5A volleyball schedule showing why it is the overwhelming favorite to claim another district crown.

The Lady Scots (24-5, 2-0) swept West Mesquite on Tuesday, 25-4, 25-11, 25-12. That followed on the heels of a dominating win over Royse City on Sept. 10.

HP will return home on Friday to face Greenville before consecutive road matches next week against Crandall and Forney.