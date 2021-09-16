St. Michael’s Farmers Market Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Visitors from around Dallas enjoy homemade products from over 50 vendors

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this season, the award-winning Saint Michael’s Farmers Market draws in a variety of vendors to offer fun-filled Saturday mornings.

The Farmers Market supports small businesses around Dallas while delivering fresh, local foods from April to September and offering Halloween and Christmas-themed events.

“Visiting the market is a ritual for us,” said Richard Wells, a four-year customer and a neighbor to the market. “We enjoy seeing the community and great crowds of people everywhere.”

The Rev. Robert Dannals, rector at the time, and parishioner Guy Griffeth established the market as an extension of the church’s fellowship.

“We continue to serve the mission that the Farmers Market was founded on by serving our community each Saturday by bringing fresh, local food and the best hospitality,” Tricia Stewart said. She has worked as director of the market for three years and organizes the vendors and volunteers each week.

Each Saturday morning of the season, from 9 a.m. to noon, the market in the west lot of St. Michael’s and All Angels Church, 8011 Douglas Ave, offers visitors a varying lineup of vendors ranging from decadent desserts to farm-fresh eggs. Vendors must sell products that they produce themselves around the Dallas area. No resale vendors are allowed.







“We have such great customers, and we have a lot of community here,” said Chef Victor Valdez, owner of Becerra’s Tex-Mex Tamales, which has been a vendor at the market since 2012. “We have a lot of repeating customers because once people find a good product, they like to come back and get more.”

Her grandchildren and family accompanied Sheila Dockey as she sold different pound cakes with her business, Sliced by the Pound LLC.

“I just love it here because everyone is so friendly, and you get to meet a variety of people,” she said.

Lone Star Sharpening, a knife sharpening business, also appears at the market alongside a volunteer band that provides music each week for the vendors and their customers.

“Our market has gotten a good reputation for our variety and quality of vendors and patrons, so new vendors want to join,” Stewart said. “We take care of our vendors and provide support in unloading, setting up, and tearing down.”

To commemorate the market’s anniversary, Stewart planned a variety of special events throughout the season, including visits from the Baker Mama, a sweet and savory board specialist, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs, a hatch chili roaster, and an electronics recycling collection event.

The community can support the market by shopping each Saturday, donating to the church, and giving to St. Michael’s partnering charities, One Man’s Treasure and Family Gateway. Visit saintmichael.org.