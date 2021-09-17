Friday, September 17, 2021

Fiesta Bachendorfs. PHOTO: James French Photography
2021 Duchesses Celebrate La Fiesta Uninterrupted

After missing out on traditional rites of passage during a year-plus of pandemic unpredictability, the 2021 La Fiesta duchesses enjoyed a whole week of fun and patriotic celebrations.

“The 40 duchesses were all upcoming college sophomores who, because of the pandemic, were not able to celebrate their senior year in high school, and many faced uncertainty their freshman year in college,” said Kim Quinn, who co-chaired the 36th La Fiesta with Michaela Dyer.

Ruthie Lightbourn and Karla Trusler chaired the June 6 gala at the Hilton Anatole, concluding days of such activities as the doll luncheon, guild tea, and a fiesta under the stars. The Dave Alexander Band and Signed Sealed and Delivered performed.

The “From Sea to Shining Sea” theme honored the U.S. flag.

