Friday, September 17, 2021

Tony Macaroni and Jim Martin. PHOTOS: James Edward
Music of the Decades For Alzheimer’s Awareness

Vintage music, fashions, and cocktails made a comeback as The Preston of the Park Cities joined thousands worldwide for the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual observance of The Longest Day® held on the summer solstice – “the day with the most light” – to fight the mental darkness of the disease.

On June 20, associates at the senior living community dressed in 1950s and ‘60s apparel and served favorite cocktails from years past as residents and families listened to live music spanning the decades.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Research suggests that listening to or singing songs can provide emotional and behavioral benefits for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia. Musical memories are often preserved in Alzheimer’s disease because key brain areas linked to musical memory are relatively undamaged by the disease.” 

  • Delores Farrell and Moe Bertuche
  • Jim Martin and Cari Martin
  • Melissa Taylor
  • Cynthia Seskes and Melissa Taylor
  • Virginia Myers and Brenda Myers

Photos: James Edward

