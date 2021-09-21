Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Lady Scots Race to Victory in Frisco

The Highland Park girls sprinted to victory in the team standings at the Frisco ISD Invitational cross country meet on Saturday at Warren Sports Complex.

The Lady Scots placed three runners in the top 10 individually, paced by runner-up Charlotte Hudson with a time of 18 minutes, 29 seconds for 4.75 kilometers. Sara Cavey was fourth for HP, and Grace Hathaway came in ninth. The team has won five of its six races so far this season.

In the boys event, Jeffrey Tubbs-Jimenez finished in 17th place for the Scots, who placed fifth as a team.

Both HP squads will return to action on Sept. 25 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock — the same site as the upcoming state meet on Nov. 5.

