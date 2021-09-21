Moving Image Installation Coming To Crow Museum

The Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will present the U.S. premiere of “The Critical Dictionary of Southeast Asia” by internationally renowned artist Ho Tzu Nyen featuring a moving-image installation. The exhibition opens Sep. 25, 2021, and continues through Jan. 30, 2022 at the museum’s location in the Dallas Arts District at 2010 Flora Street.



“The Critical Dictionary of Southeast Asia” is part of an ongoing project that’s intended to grow, generate, and provide critical insight into the pluralistic definitions of the territories under the term ‘Southeast Asia.’



At the heart of the exhibition is an always-changing video and LED light installation in which an algorithm – created by the artist in collaboration with software developer Jan Gerber and media artist Sebastian Lütgert – weaves together a rich tapestry of texts, music, and found footage pertaining to an alphabetized list of concepts, generating different permutations with every loop.

Still image from Ho Tzu Nyen’s The Critical Dictionary of Southeast Asia, 2017-present. Algorithmically composed video, infinite

loop, voice by Bani Haykal. Various configurations. Courtesy the artist and Edouard Malingue Gallery

The installation will be complemented with additional texts related to the work, including an index of dictionary terms, as well as selections from Nyen’s research notes. Seating will be available in the gallery.



NOTE: The installation is a moving image work with sensitive imagery, low light, and occasional bursts of bright or flashing light and loud noise. Viewer discretion is advised.



Face coverings are strongly encouraged. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the museum, and staff practice heightened cleaning procedures throughout the day.



The Crow Museum of Asian Art of the University of Texas at Dallas is open Tuesdays-Sundays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free, but a $12 donation is suggested for adults. For more information, please go to crowmuseum.org or call 214-979-6430.



