Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 13-17

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: THAT’S NOT A LETTER

A good neighbor found an iPad left in her mailbox in the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue and turned it in to authorities around 4:22 p.m. Sept. 15.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Monday

Arrested at 2:15 a.m.: a 40-year-old man for a warrant at Mockingbird Lane and Preston Road.

A driver hit a fire hydrant with his Chevrolet pickup truck while trying to negotiate a sharp turn out of an alley in the 5400 block of Fairfield Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

15 Wednesday

Arrested at 11:37 p.m.: a 20-year-old man for a warrant in the 4200 block of Arcady Avenue

16 Thursday

Arrested at 2:33 a.m.: a 46-year-old man for a warrant in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

17 Friday

Arrested at 1:19 a.m.: a 60-year-old woman accused of assault in the 3800 block of Potomac Avenue.

Arrested at 3:17 a.m.: a 46-year-old for a warrant in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

13 Monday

A thief pilfered various items from a home in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard at 4:24 a.m.

16 Thursday

Arrested at 3:14 a.m.: a 44-year-old woman for a warrant in the 6900 block of Preston Road.

Arrested at 3:30 a.m.: a 39-year-old woman for a warrant in the 7000 block of Preston Road

