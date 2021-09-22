Lady Scots Rolling Through 13-5A Again

Highland Park is steamrolling its way through the early part of the District 13-5A volleyball schedule with sweeps of four straight opponents.

The latest victim was Crandall, which was crushed by the Lady Scots on Tuesday, 25-8, 25-3, 25-23. That came on the heels of victories over Greenville and West Mesquite last week in similarly lopsided fashion.

The Lady Scots (26-5, 4-0) have swept their last seven matches overall. They will continue district play on Friday by traveling to Forney. HP’s next home match will be Sept. 28 against North Forney.