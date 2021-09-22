Wednesday, September 22, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Nicole Mauser and Highland Park haven't dropped a set in more than three weeks. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Lady Scots Rolling Through 13-5A Again

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park is steamrolling its way through the early part of the District 13-5A volleyball schedule with sweeps of four straight opponents.

The latest victim was Crandall, which was crushed by the Lady Scots on Tuesday, 25-8, 25-3, 25-23. That came on the heels of victories over Greenville and West Mesquite last week in similarly lopsided fashion.

The Lady Scots (26-5, 4-0) have swept their last seven matches overall. They will continue district play on Friday by traveling to Forney. HP’s next home match will be Sept. 28 against North Forney.

You May Also Like

Ram Tough: Matthew Stafford’s Busy Summer

Todd Jorgenson 0

HP Runner Fawcett Earns Top TGCA Honor

Todd Jorgenson 0

Wakeland Eliminates Lady Scots in OT

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *