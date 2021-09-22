Woman Dies After Being Hit By Pickup Truck Near Dallas Love Field

Dallas police say a woman died after she was hit by a white pickup truck at 6800 Herb Kelleher Way near Dallas Love Field Airport.

Dallas Police Department public information officer Michael Dennis the truck was heading eastbound at 6800 Herb Kelleher Way when it hit the woman, who was in the roadway. Officers responded to the scene about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 20.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded to the crash, and the woman was pronounced dead, Dennis said.