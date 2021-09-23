Dwell With Dignity’s Thrift Studio Flashes Some Sales Friday, Saturday

If you still haven’t had the opportunity to head to Dwell With Dignity’s 14th annual Thrift Studio, you better get a move on — the whole thing wraps up Saturday.

The event features donated, high-end furniture, housewares, and accessories sold at significant discounts. All sales will benefit Dwell with Dignity’s mission and help multiple people across Dallas.

Dwell with Dignity is a Dallas-based nonprofit dedicated to creating homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty. They have provided families with home interiors design since they were founded in 2009. In over 10 years, they have helped more than 180 families transition to stable homes.

Thrift Studio was launched in 2011. The event has grown and turned into a can’t miss event for Dwell with Dignity supporters. Thrift Studio provides one-third of the operating revenue that allows this non-profit to change lives and create the home for those who can afford it the least.

But if you did procrastinate, some good news: The pop-up store has some sales going on during its remaining days. Through Friday, Sept. 24, all items are 50% off. On Saturday, Sept. 25, the last day of the pop-up, all items are 70% off.

The studio is located at 175 Oak Lawn Ave., and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.