HP Tudor Featured in Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes

A classic Tudor in Highland Park will also be featured in the Turtle Creek Association’s 20th anniversary virtual tour of homes.

The virtual event hosted by local TV personality Ron Corning will begin at 1 p.m. October 9 and feature six homes. The event is the signature fundraiser for the Turtle Creek Association, which is a nonprofit focused on the preservation, enhancement, and protection of the Turtle Creek Corridor.

(READ: Turtle Creek Association Hosting Virtual Home Tour)

The Tudor home on Westway Avenue is a transitional oasis of over 4,100 square feet that was built in 1934. The home boasts arched doorways, oversized windows, original crown moldings, hardwood floors, and decorative plaster created by Mark Marynick of Casci. It was renovated by custom home builder Nickey Oates with interior design by Javier Burkle of Burkle Creative.

Other homes on the tour include The Claridge, which features an open, modern atmosphere with large expanses of glass windows and walls that allow for spectacular park views. The ‘grand dame’ of Turtle Creek at 3525, which boasts rich, layered interior design highlighting a series of eras and movements. A modern contemporary at The Warrington at 3831 Turtle Creek Boulevard boasts flexible open spaces designed to blur the boundaries between the indoors and outdoors with skyline views. An authentic mid-century modern at 3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard designed by Harwood Hamilton Harris in the early 1960s. A two-story penthouse at The Warrington owned by the late Judy Pittman, who was known as “the Queen of Turtle Creek Boulevard.”

The Claridge

3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard

The Warrington

3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard Mid Century Modern

The Warrington ‘Teranga” PHOTOS: Terry Singleton

Tickets for the virtual tour of homes are $25, and viewers can get access to the tour as well as a bottle of wine and a charcuterie board provided by Salum Restaurant for $175.

In addition to the tour, guests of an exclusive benefit reception will gather inside the headquarters of the Perot Companies from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 9, where they will have “unprecedented access” to Perot Legacy Hall, which showcases the collection of historical artifacts from H. Ross Perot. For more information, visit Turtle Creek Association’s website.