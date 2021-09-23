Monticello West Promotes Michael Basha to Executive Director

Monticello West, a senior living community located in the Park Cities, has promoted Michael Basha as executive director.

The community is managed by Life Care Services – an LCS Company.

Basha has been with the community since January 2017, serving as the Community Liaison. He was introduced to Monticello West by his father, who worked for more than eight years in the Life Enrichment department. Basha was drawn to the stories of the wonderful residents and the history of their lives, and has committed his career to senior living and the residents.

“Michael is a beloved fixture at Monticello West, and I am thrilled to have him representing the community in this vital role,” said Jennifer Burton, Director of Operations Management with Life Care Services.

Basha is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in history and of The University of Texas at Arlington where he earned a master’s degree in the same field.

“Monticello West has really become a second home to me,” he said. “This community has introduced me to so many unique individuals and their fantastic stories. I enjoy getting the opportunity to help seniors and their families find the perfect senior living solution each and every day.”