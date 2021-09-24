A Tale of Two Garden Parties: Writer’s Symposium Set for November

Donna and Herb Weitzman opened their lovely Park Cities home for the announcement party for A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon Everything’s Coming Up Roses, which benefits A Woman’s Garden and the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

The Weitzman’s chic garden party on June 16 featured members from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings ensemble serenading everyone on the patio.

Sandy Ammons announced the symposium will happen on Nov. 16 at the arboretum’s Rosine Hall. Speakers will include authors Bettie Bearden Pardee of Newport, Rhode Island; Susan Sully of Charleston, South Carolina; William C. Welch of College Station. Tickets start at $250. Visit wcdabg.org.

Donna & Herb

Weitzman, Hosts

Tom and Julia Grace, Kathy Cothrum, and Nancy Connor

Carole Ann Brown and Donna Weitzman

Kay Weeks and Suzy Childers

Jolie & Bart Humphrey

Lisa Loy Laughlin, Marilyn Weber, and Sandy Ammons

(Photos: Chuck Clark)