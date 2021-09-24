Arboretum Takes Guests Back in Time With Gatsby Garden Soirée

Guests dressed in roaring 1920’s attire for the Food and Wine Festival themed A Gatsby Garden Soirée at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

On June 10, they strolled the garden while enjoying music, fine wines, craft beer, and delectable small plates prepared by top area chefs, including VIP Experience chefs John Tesar with Knife Dallas and Casey La Rue with Carte Blanche.

Chef Sharon Van Meter was the chef chair, Alicia Voltmer the event chair, Rosewood Ranches Waygu Beef and Amegy Bank the food and wine sponsors, and Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits the fine wine provider.

Alicia Voltmer

Chuck and Marci McDaniel

Samantha Kay, Adam Richburg, and Candace Hughes

Dallas Arboretum Food Event

Dallas Arboretum Food Event

Chef John Tesar (left) prepares food for VIP guests in A Tasteful Place.

Connie Ball, Carrie Dubberley, Linda Williamson, and Terrie Riggs

Laura Beverly, Christine Corley, Sandie Brown,

Barbara Jane Kaplan

Bisous Bisous – Lucy Martinez, Rhonda Combs, Matt Meyer

Meredith Lavallais and Delores Melton

Photos: Dallas Arboretum/Steve Foxall