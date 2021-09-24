Arboretum Takes Guests Back in Time With Gatsby Garden Soirée
Guests dressed in roaring 1920’s attire for the Food and Wine Festival themed A Gatsby Garden Soirée at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.
On June 10, they strolled the garden while enjoying music, fine wines, craft beer, and delectable small plates prepared by top area chefs, including VIP Experience chefs John Tesar with Knife Dallas and Casey La Rue with Carte Blanche.
Chef Sharon Van Meter was the chef chair, Alicia Voltmer the event chair, Rosewood Ranches Waygu Beef and Amegy Bank the food and wine sponsors, and Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits the fine wine provider.
Photos: Dallas Arboretum/Steve Foxall