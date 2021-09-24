Nexus To Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Nexus Recovery Center is hosting a 1970s-themed 50th anniversary celebration in November featuring disco music and desserts.

The event is set for 8-11 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Joule at 1530 Main Street in Dallas. Individual tickets are $100. The event will feature music from Emerald City Band, as well as desserts, cocktails, and mocktails. The event chairs are Angie and Rush Waghorne.

Organizers say attendees will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status and temperature checks will be required before entering the venue.

Nexus Recovery Center is a nonprofit that offers services including specialized substance use disorder treatment services, as well as therapeutic treatment and care for their accompanying children regardless of a woman’s ability to pay.

