Autumn at the Arboretum Returns

Autumn at the Arboretum is back and features a ‘Bugtopia’ theme this year.

The 16th-annual fall festival runs until Oct. 31 and features the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village with 20-foot-tall, decorated pumpkin houses created with more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash from the West Texas town of Floydada.

“Autumn at the Arboretum comes alive with larger-than-life insect topiaries, fascinatingly bugged-out pumpkin houses, a maze for younger visitors and even an 18-foot-long dragonfly — perfect for all those social media moments. Don’t forget to tag us, too!” said Dallas Arboretum board chairman Jim Ryan said.

Autumn at the Arboretum features the colors of fall with 150,000 fall flowers — marigolds, chrysanthemums, and more throughout the 66-acre garden.

Special events during the festival include live music every afternoon, seasonal daily samples that highlight in-season plants in the A Tasteful Place garden, an ‘insect encounters’ tent that features daily, hands-on experiences such as nature art, expert chats, and more, Mommy and Me and Tiny Tot Tuesdays that include face painting, stroller fitness, a petting zoo, Kindermusik, a hay bale maze, a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for purchase, and music.

Also, on Family Fun Weekend, Oct. 9-10, and on Halloweekend, Oct. 30-31, the festival also includes a petting zoo and face painting for children.

Arboretum-led walking tours, harvesting, and horticulture demonstrations round out the festival.

Visitors can also enjoy A Tasteful Place, a 3.5-acre food, herb, and vegetable garden. Weekly activities include free Monday cooking demonstrations with Dallas College Cooks along with activities throughout the week including cooking, floral, and horticulture demonstrations, many of which have the “bugtopia” theme incorporated.

Visit the arboretum's website for more information.






