Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 21-26

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNFAIR TRADE?

A ne’er do well took a Trek bicycle from a home in the 3900 block of Windsor Avenue, but left another bike behind around 8 p.m. Sept. 25.

HIGHLAND PARK

21 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:24 a.m.: a 49-year-old man accused of driving with an invalid license, expired registration, no insurance, and a warrant in the 3300 block of Harvard Avenue.

Arrested at 3:58 a.m.: a 35-year-old woman accused of fraudulent use of information and a warrant in the 4700 block of Armstrong Parkway.

Arrested at 8 a.m.: a 35-year-old woman accused of no insurance in the 4700 block of Armstrong Parkway.

Arrested at 12:06 p.m.: a 25 year old for warrants at N. Versailles Avenue and Lomo Alto Drive.

Arrested at 2:45 p.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of failure to identify and running a red light in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

22 Wednesday

Arrested at 8:20 p.m.: a 28 year old accused of criminal trespass and a warrant in the 3500 block of Beverly Drive.

Arrested at 8:20 a.m.: a 33 year old accused of criminal trespass and a warrant in the 3500 block of Beverly Drive.

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing tree stump killer from a home in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue overnight before 10 a.m.

A good neighbor found a backpack and a cellphone in a yard in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane and turned them in to authorities at 12:09 p.m.

A crook took a plumbing camera from a work truck parked on the side of a home in the 3400 block of Princeton Avenue and sped away in a Dodge Charger around 2:15 p.m. after a struggle with the owner of the truck, who’d grabbed the rear spoiler of the Charger.

23 Thursday

Reported at 12:19 p.m.: a scammer asked a man from the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue to get $7,100 in gift cards and send the information for them, and made a $2,500 Bitcoin purchase.

Reported at 1:31 p.m.: a wrongdoer took a pair of $3,200 Cartier sunglasses from an apartment in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

24 Friday

Arrested at 1:30 a.m.: a 30 year old accused of public intoxication in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 6:45 p.m.: a 48 year old accused of no insurance, running a red light and warrants in the 5100 block of Eastern Avenue.

25 Saturday

An irresponsible driver of a Toyota Corolla led police on a pursuit around 4:53 a.m. after running a stop sign and continuing on after officers tried to stop the motorist for driving without operational taillights at Abbott Avenue and Drexel Avenue. The Corolla was eventually found parked in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue, albeit without the driver.

A fraudster used the information of a man from the 3600 block of Stratford Avenue to apply for Alaska Airlines and Amtrak cards at 2:28 p.m.

26 Sunday

Arrested at 12:29 a.m.: a 28 year old accused of driving without a valid license, no insurance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and warrants in the 5400 block of Sewanee Avenue.

Arrested at 12:29 a.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of Sewanee Avenue.

Arrested at 3:49 a.m.: a 24-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, and driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of Knox Street.

A sneaky thief took the wallet of a man who was staying in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane at 8:25 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Tuesday

A burglar took taillights from an F-250 in the 4100 block of Windsor Parkway overnight before 10 a.m.

Arrested at 3:07 p.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane.

22 Wednesday

A fraudster tried to use counterfeit money at a store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 3:24 a.m.

A thief made off in a Chevrolet Silverado from the 8300 block of Preston Road at 11:44 p.m.

23 Thursday

A crook burglarized a Cadillac Escalade in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue at 1:24 a.m.

24 Friday

A thief took a piece of furniture from an apartment lobby in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue before 1:30 a.m.

Prowlers tried to break into a home in the 3700 block of Centenary Drive around 4:35 a.m.; two purses were taken from a vehicle in the 3500 block of Marquette Street around 4:50 a.m.; jewelry and other items were taken from vehicles in the 3500 block of Marquette Street before 6:30 a.m.; and a Cadillac Escalade was taken from the 3300 block of Marquette Street around 7:30 a.m.

(READ: UPPD Investigating Attempted Home Invasion, Burglaries)

Another burglar got into a GMC Yukon in the 3600 block of Marquette Street and took sports equipment and other items before 7:40 a.m.

Reported at 3:47 p.m.: porch pirates pilfered packages from a home in the 3000 block of Amherst Street.

A prowler got into a BMW X7 parked near Smith Park in the 7800 block of Pickwick Lane and took a purse and other items from inside around 5:56 p.m.

26 Sunday

Arrested at 3 a.m.: a 50-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue.