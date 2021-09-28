11/12/1948 – 9/7/2021

Kellis McQueen Dooley, 22, passed away unexpectedly in Dallas on September. 1, 2021. He was born in Colorado on November 30, 1998. He is survived by his parents, Charlotte and Kirk Dooley, sister Maggie, godparents Barbara and Jim Moroney, extended family Zahira and Patrick DeLoache and daughter Ava, Juanita and Manuel Alonzo and son Jose, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kellis was one of a kind. Named for Coach Kellis White, he was raised in University Park and attended HPISD schools before transferring to Dallas Academy and then graduating from Bishop Dunne High School in 2017. Kellis loved grilling steaks, target shooting, cars, parties, “Breaking Bad,” nice clothes, his dog Scarlett, street tacos, his friends, Creede Colorado, waiting tables, Ava, Al Biernats, video games, Gabo, and Tex-Mex from Mia’s, Rafa’s, Mariano’s and El Vecino. At Dallas Academy, he played football and tennis and was a pole vaulter. In addition, he was an Eagle Scout with Troop 35. He was loyal, courageous, curious, caring, creative, and popular among his many friends. Since he was two, he enjoyed being patted on the head by his 99-year-old pal, Brad Bradley.

A funeral mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Saturday, October 2, at 10:30 a.m. A vigil service will be held the night before, on Friday, October 1, at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint Jude Center, 2920 Forest Lane, Dallas, Texas 75234, a Catholic Charities initiative for 104 former homeless persons, which Kellis helped build.