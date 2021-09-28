West Nile Virus Case Reported in Local ZIP Code

Dallas County Health and Human Services Tuesday reported a case of West Nile Virus in a resident of the 75225 ZIP code.

It’s the 19th case of the disease reported in Dallas County in 2021.

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported two West Nile Virus-related deaths in 2021 compared to six for 2020 and one for 2019. Six of the 19 cases of West Nile Virus reported in Dallas County this year are in females and 13 are in males, according to DCHHS.

“We have to remain vigilant to protect against the threat that West Nile Virus poses to our community as people go outside to enjoy outdoor activities,” said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang.

Residents are asked to wear insect repellent and long, loose clothing when outdoors, drain or treat all standing water around homes or workplaces, and limit time outdoors when mosquitoes are most active around dawn and dusk.

For more information, visit the DCHHS website.