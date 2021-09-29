Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Highland Park will close out the first half of District 13-5A play on Friday at Mesquite Poteet. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Lady Scots Prevail Over North Forney

Todd Jorgenson

Even if its string of consecutive sets ended at 26, Highland Park’s most important winning streak is still intact.

The Lady Scots remained unbeaten in District 13-5A volleyball play with a four-set win over North Forney on Tuesday, 25-21, 25-18, 25-27, 25-23. It marked the first time HP lost a set in more than a month.

Still, the Lady Scots (28-5, 6-0) have won their last nine matches heading toward the midway point of league play, which comes following Friday’s match at Mesquite Poteet.

