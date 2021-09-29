Man Accused of Running Drug Trafficking Ring In The Park Cities Sentenced to 30 Years

Gary Bussell, described by prosecutors as the leader of a drug trafficking operation out of his Highland Park home, was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.

Bussell, 52, had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances in January, acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced last week.

“The Eastern District of Texas remains committed to pursuing the fight against illegal narcotics on all fronts,” said Ganjei. “This case is a sad reminder that recreational use of prescription drugs — counterfeit or not —can present tremendous risks to the user, including overdose and death. EDTX continues to partner with the DEA in the battle against the trafficking of counterfeit and illegally-obtained pharmaceuticals.”

A 29-year-old Fairview resident died Dec. 28, 2018, as the result of a fentanyl and alprazolam drug overdose, according to information presented in court.

Federal drug enforcement agents learned Bussell was involved in the large-scale purchase and distribution of various pharmaceutical medications while investigating the death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Bussell personally distributed drugs and had others distribute drugs on his behalf. Among his transactions, Bussell distributed the fentanyl and alprazolam that caused the victim’s overdose death, according to law enforcement.

William Grant Allbrook, 34, of the Colony, acquired counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs from Peter Yin, 38, of Garland, and distributed those drugs to Bussell and others on behalf of Bussell’s organization, authorities say.

Allbrook and Yin were each sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for their roles in the drug trafficking operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

Gina Corwin, a University Park mother of 10, was sentenced in November 2020 to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with a drug trafficking operation, court documents show.

