Miron Crosby Founders Named Rosewood ‘PlaceMakers’

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently announced the founders of luxury Highland Park Village boot company Miron Crosby as the hotel’s inaugural Rosewood PlaceMakers.

The PlaceMakers program seeks to harness the culture of Rosewood’s communities through bespoke and exclusive experiences.

As PlaceMakers for Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, Miron Crosby founders and sister design duo Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means will create personalized experiences that immerse guests in Texan culture through fashion and design.

“Following last year’s launch of the exquisite Mansion Boot by Miron Crosby, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is delighted to be partnering with Lizzie and Sarah once again in representing the essence of Texan style and culture,” said Andrea Gates, managing director of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. “As local business owners who grew up in our great state of Texas, Lizzie and Sarah do not just understand Dallas culture, but drive it. We’re thrilled at this opportunity to work hand in hand to provide our guests with new and unique experiences that allow them to explore Texas in a way they never have before.”

Guests will be invited to see how Miron Crosby cowboy boots are created with a day trip to the Rios of Mercedes Boot Factory, where visitors will experience the bootmaking process and tour the factory with the bootmakers, which include Lizzie and Sarah’s cousins.

Following a lunch at the factory, participants will have their foot lasted and create their own custom boots.

PHOTO: Courtesy Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

For those that prefer to stay on property, Lizzie and Sarah are launching a PlaceMakers party planning service, in which the sisters and their personal event planners will help to curate party details for guests hosting gatherings at the Mansion.

As PlaceMakers, the sisters have also curated an extensive destination guide for Rosewood guests to reference.

Featured experiences include everything from meeting artist Reagan Corbett at her ReagArt studio to shopping at Canary discovering a mix of well-known and up-and-coming fashion designers.

“Being born and raised in West Texas and now living and working in Dallas, the culture and community that has shaped us is something we hold near and dear to our hearts,” said Lizzie.

“We are so excited to be working with The Mansion once again as their first PlaceMakers and look forward to guiding guests on an authentic journey through Dallas and showing them an inside look at the city we know and love,” added Sarah.