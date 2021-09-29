Scots Take on Top Teams in Round Rock

Competing alongside some of the top cross country runners in the state, the Highland Park girls finished 12th in the team standings at the McNeil Invitational on Saturday.

The race took place at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, on the same 5-kilometer course that will host the 5A state meet on Nov. 5.

Sara Cavey was the only HP athlete to finish in the top 50 in the Girls Gold division. She crossed the line in 24th place with a time of 18 minutes, 36 seconds.

In the 5A varsity boys division, HP placed second as a team. Jeffrey Tubbs-Jimenez paced the Scots with a seventh-place finish, while Hunter Hegi also came in the top 12.

Next up, both HP teams will head to the Jesuit Invitational on Oct. 2 at Prestonwood Polo Club in Oak Point. That will be the final tuneup prior to the District 13-5A meet on Oct. 14.