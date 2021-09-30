Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Oct. 2-3

Looking for a new home, or just something to do this weekend? Tour these beautiful homes.

Saturday

11626 Hillcrest Road, Dallas. This home embodies the perfect blend of midcentury design and modern finishes set on a unique, elevated lot overlooking Buffalo Creek. The living space has been remodeled and expanded with walls of windows that flood the rooms with natural light and views of the lush surroundings. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.1 million. Schools: Arthur Kramer Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, St. Mark’s. Open house: 1-3 p.m.

Sunday

3518 S. Versailles Ave., Dallas. Beautiful bungalow in Highland Park West, ready to move in. The home features two large living areas, with a formal living and dining boasting freshly redone hardwoods, masonry fireplace, and a large picture bay window. Second living has floor to ceiling windows opening out to a fully fenced yard, perfect for pets and other little ones. Two bedrooms/one bath. $410,000 Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

3827 S. Versailles Ave., Dallas. Absolutely wonderful location on the west side of West Highland Park in a coveted, small community of European-style townhomes with no HOA. The home has been thoroughly updated throughout with the finest of upgrades. Two bedrooms/two-and-a-half baths. $875,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

6602 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. Pristine single-family attached home with a yard. This home is open and bright and lives like a single-detached home. The great room has high ceiling, fireplace and opens to a kitchen with marble countertops, stainless appliances, a coffee bar, and a butlers pantry with great storage. Four bedrooms/five baths. $1.225 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 3-5 p.m.

5806 Royal Crest Dr. Dallas. This beautiful one story ranch has been given a rebirth, now it has a fabulous open concept floor plan. The ceilings have been raised to 9.5 feet, and there are beautiful grey-toned hardwoods. The home also has a backhouse with a full shower and bath that could be a wonderful office. Four bedrooms/three baths. $998,000. Schools: Arthur Kramer Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, St. Mark’s. Open house: 2-4pm.

11202 Northland Circle, Dallas. This beautifully remodeled home and lot on a quiet cul-de-sac in Preston Hollow was extensively remodeled in 2019 and is sure to impress with its chef-inspired gourmet kitchen, gorgeous bathrooms, fabulous open floor plan, and high-end finishes. You’ll also love the impressive primary retreat, spacious guest rooms, dedicated home office, oversized garage, wood floors, and an abundance of natural light. Three bedrooms/three baths. $899,000. Schools: Arthur Kramer Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, St. Mark’s. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

9211 Esplanade Dr., Dallas. This wonderful and updated two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome is in desirable and gated Pierremont. This interior unit backs to a greenbelt and is located in the center of this neighborhood. This secure and gated neighborhood enjoys common elements including walking areas, common pool and club room. Two bedrooms/two-and-a-half baths. $550,000. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: 1-3 p.m.